Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.74 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,239.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,302.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,414.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.