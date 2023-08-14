Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,510 shares of company stock valued at $72,335,743. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $223.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

