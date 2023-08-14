Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,707 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,849 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

