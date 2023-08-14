Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 389 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 94,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,322,000 after acquiring an additional 213,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NEM opened at $40.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.