Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 77 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.92.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,853. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $234.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $238.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

