Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 75.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Illumina by 73.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,792 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 65.2% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $180.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $248.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

