Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 11.4 %

CWCO stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 344.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after buying an additional 763,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 137.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 188,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 186.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 99,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

