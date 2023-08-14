Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Copa were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Copa by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Trading Down 2.0 %

CPA stock opened at $97.69 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average is $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $809.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

