Cormark Cuts Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target to C$3.50

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALYA. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday.

About Alithya Group

ALYA stock opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.77. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

