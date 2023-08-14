Cormark Cuts Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target to C$3.50

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on ALYA. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday.
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
