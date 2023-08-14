Cormark Cuts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$50.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$38.40 on Friday. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$32.05 and a 1 year high of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

