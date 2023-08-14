Cormark Cuts Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$17.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCXFree Report) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

TSE:VGCX opened at C$7.50 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a one year low of C$6.56 and a one year high of C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$498.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.94.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

