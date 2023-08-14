Cormark Trims CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Target Price to C$75.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL.B

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL.B opened at C$61.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$57.16 and a 1-year high of C$71.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.43.

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.