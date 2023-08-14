Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CTRA opened at $28.05 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

