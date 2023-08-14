Craig Hallum Cuts indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target to $12.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.70.

INDI stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,604.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,604.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

