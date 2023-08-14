Credit Suisse Group Lowers Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$77.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$74.36.

TSE SLF opened at C$67.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.31. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 49.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The firm has a market cap of C$39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.08. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of C$11.98 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.218018 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

