Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $93.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.38.

Get Crown alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.