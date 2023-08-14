Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.