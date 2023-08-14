DA Davidson Boosts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $9.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Holley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Holley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Holley Stock Performance

NYSE HLLY opened at $7.90 on Friday. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Holley will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Holley by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Holley in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Holley by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Holley in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Holley in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

