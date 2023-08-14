DA Davidson Boosts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $27.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TOST. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toast from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.53.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. Toast has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $689,326.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $10,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $689,326.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,832,044 shares of company stock valued at $61,996,196 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Toast by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Toast by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

