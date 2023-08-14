DA Davidson Raises AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $40.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.68.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,951.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,064,762 shares of company stock worth $682,874,433 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 74.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

