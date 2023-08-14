DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
