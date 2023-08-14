Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect Decisionpoint Systems to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, analysts expect Decisionpoint Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. Decisionpoint Systems has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the second quarter worth about $63,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

