Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.73.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 416.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after buying an additional 1,235,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,471,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Delek US by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 783,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 686,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

