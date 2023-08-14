Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $38.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.24.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 239.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock worth $297,485,625. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,284 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 74.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZEK by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 1,056,388 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

