Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target to $9.00

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.80 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:GBTG opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Global Business Travel Group has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 8,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,918.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,656.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.