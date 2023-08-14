Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DVN opened at $50.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

