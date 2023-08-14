Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Cut by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,642,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,412,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $103.56 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

