Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

DCO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Shares of DCO opened at $45.76 on Monday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 881.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.