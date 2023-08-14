E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after acquiring an additional 315,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,765,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after acquiring an additional 118,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,495,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after acquiring an additional 55,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

