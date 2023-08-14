Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $219.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $215.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.80.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $183.58 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.01 and a 200 day moving average of $159.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.