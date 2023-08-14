Eagle Point Credit (ECC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) will be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is -106.33%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

