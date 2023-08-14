easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys £150.48 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 33 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 456 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($192.31).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get easyJet alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Kenton Jarvis bought 31 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.33) per share, with a total value of £153.45 ($196.10).

easyJet Price Performance

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 447.80 ($5.72) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,463.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 477.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 487.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.45).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EZJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.12) to GBX 585 ($7.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.82) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.41) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.03) to GBX 570 ($7.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 555 ($7.09).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EZJ

easyJet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.