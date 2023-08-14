easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys £150.48 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 33 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 456 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($192.31).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Kenton Jarvis bought 31 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.33) per share, with a total value of £153.45 ($196.10).
easyJet Price Performance
LON:EZJ opened at GBX 447.80 ($5.72) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,463.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 477.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 487.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.45).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.
