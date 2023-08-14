ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$3.66 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.66.

ECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 8.98. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of C$64.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.1998547 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.36%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

