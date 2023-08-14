Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $184.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.14.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,054. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

