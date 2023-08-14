Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Edison International Trading Up 0.8 %

EIX opened at $70.53 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

