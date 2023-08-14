Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 341,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 26,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $913,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,104 shares of company stock valued at $12,763,159 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.4 %

EW stock opened at $79.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

