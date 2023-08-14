Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.5% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 284,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 141,396 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,547 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.6% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 14,140 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $633,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $633,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,023 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.