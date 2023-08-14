Eltek (ELTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. On average, analysts expect Eltek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of ELTK opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Free Report ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELTK

About Eltek

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.