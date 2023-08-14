Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,598,160,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America reduced their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Entergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $96.31 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

