Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

