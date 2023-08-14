ERC20 (ERC20) Price Reaches $0.0099

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $133.59 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017599 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013903 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,362.84 or 1.00032301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

