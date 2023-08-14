Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Essent Group were worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Essent Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $184,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 224,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,247,997.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $444,016 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

