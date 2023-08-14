Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.