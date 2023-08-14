Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $304.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $25,029.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,128 shares of company stock worth $65,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

