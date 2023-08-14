Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 75,417 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APP opened at $38.89 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.87.
Several equities research analysts have commented on APP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.68.
In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock worth $682,874,433. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.
