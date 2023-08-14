Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 75,417 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of APP opened at $38.89 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.68.

Get Our Latest Report on AppLovin

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock worth $682,874,433. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.