First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 54.3% in July

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FCEF opened at $19.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $22.02.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

