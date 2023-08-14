Flexible Solutions International (FSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, analysts expect Flexible Solutions International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.69. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $46,764.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,394,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 41,133 shares of company stock valued at $111,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

