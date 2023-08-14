Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

NYSE:FLO opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

