Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 324 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of JPUS opened at $99.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $85.37 and a 12-month high of $102.18.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

