Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 64 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $409.41 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

